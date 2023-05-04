Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The Los Angeles Lakers are making a run in the NBA Playoffs, currently leading their second-round series against the Golden State Warriors 1-0 after a wild win in Game 1. Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook were once part of the Lakers this season, and it seems both of them want championship rings if Los Angeles goes all the way.

“Russy goes, ‘hey Pat Lakers win I want my ring,'”, Patrick Beverley said, via the Pat Bev Pod. “I ain’t gonna lie Russ, boy we gonna be suited and booted boy I’m gonna be right there waiting on that ring… If they win, you call me whatever the f**k you want to call me Rone, imma get that ring.”

Beverley and his cohost Rone joked about attending the trip to the White House as well. The conversation started when Beverley talked about Russell Westbrook walking into the gym, and Beverley said Westbrook is his motivation for being there earlier than him.

“Russell Westbrook walks in, ‘heyyy Russy,’ Russy I told Russy ‘yeah yeah I beat you to the gym today. Yeah I beat you to the gym today Russy. You’re the reason why I’m in here, you posted me up first play got an and one.'”

Beverley and Westbrook started the 2022-2023 season with the Lakers. Westbrook was released, and eventually signed with the Los Angeles Clippers, who are rumored to want him back. Beverley was traded to the Orlando Magic and then bought out. He then signed with the Chicago Bulls and finished the season with them. He is scheduled to be a free agent.

In the meantime, both Beverley and Westbrook are hoping to get a championship ring as a result of the NBA Playoffs, although it might be in an unorthodox way.