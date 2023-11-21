A recent report helps to explain why the Lakers haven't been mentioned on a consistent basis in Zach LaVine trade rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers are typically mentioned in trade rumors on a consistent basis. This tends to be what happens even if LA doesn't have a realistic chance of acquiring the player being mentioned in rumors. However, the Lakers surprisingly haven't been discussed much in possible Zach LaVine trade scenarios.

So what's going on?

NBA insider Marc Stein shared the latest update on the Lakers, revealing why LA may not be getting mentioned in LaVine trade rumors, via marcstein.substack.com.

“I’m told the Lakers, at present, are focused on internal improvement, hopeful that getting Jarred Vanderbilt (who is ineligible to be traded this season after signing an extension with the Lakers in September) and Vincent back on the floor regularly will give them a meaningful boost,” Stein wrote.

Additionally, Stein mentioned that he's heard the Lakers interest is “TBD” (to be determined) at the moment.

Lakers' Zach LaVine trade?

Will the Lakers end up trying to trade for Zach LaVine?

There is an argument to be made. Doing so would be difficult given LaVine's lucrative contract. The Lakers have to consider the contracts of their current stars such as LeBron James and Anthony Davis before even entering LaVine trade talks.

The Chicago Bulls star has endured an up-and-down 2023-24 campaign. He's been the most discussed star player in trade rumors though. With the Bulls struggling and LaVine dealing with drama on the team, a trade appears to be extremely realistic.

Los Angeles might not be a landing destination though. Still, the fact that Stein referred to LA's interest as “TBD” leaves the door open for the team to get involved in LaVine trade talks.

The Lakers could be active at the deadline regardless of their LaVine interest. They are currently 8-6 and have played a better brand of basketball in recent action. Los Angeles' roster does have some uncertainty that will require addressing though.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Zach LaVine and the Lakers as they are made available.