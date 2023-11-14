Here we will look at the Los Angeles Lakers' trade targets whom they can look at even if it's early in 2023-24 NBA season.

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a decent start to the 2023-24 NBA season, with a 5-5 record. However, the team still has an uphill battle to win the NBA Championship and may need to make more roster improvements throughout the year to slay the likes of the Denver Nuggets or Phoenix Suns. In this article, we will identify and discuss three trade targets for the Los Angeles Lakers that could help them achieve their goal.

The Lakers' season so far

The Lakers have experienced a relatively satisfactory beginning to the 2023-24 NBA season. The team, led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, has showcased some impressive performances. Nevertheless, they have grappled with inconsistency as well. This has led to losses in games they should have won. Additionally, injuries have affected the team, with guys like Rui Hachimura and Taurean Prince sitting out a few games due to minor injuries.

Looking at the start of the 2023-24 season from a certain perspective, the Lakers have achieved perfection at home (4-0) but struggled significantly on the road (1-5). Despite a remarkable run to last season's Western Conference Finals, the team has not lived up to the high expectations set for this season. The Lakers' performance so far is more reminiscent of the squad that began 2-10 than the one that succeeded against the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors in the postseason. Questions arise about whether it's time to panic, explore trade options for a third star, or consider changes in the roster. This is especially true with the approaching mid-December unofficial start of the trade season.

Here we will look at the Los Angeles Lakers' trade targets whom they can look at even if it's early in the 2023-24 NBA season.

One of the targets is Chicago's Zach LaVine. The potential trade involves sending LaVine, and two other Bulls players to the Lakers in exchange for D'Angelo Russell, Hachimura, Prince, Jalen Hood-Schifino, and a future draft pick.

The big question, however, is would the Bulls even consider a complete reset? LaVine is arguably the team's primary star, though he is approaching 29 and has dealt with knee issues. He also has a remaining contract worth $178.1 million over the next four years.

Sure, he has a subpar three-point shooting performance this season (around 32 percent). Still, LaVine has consistently been a reliable, high-volume shooter throughout his career. He has averaged around 20 points per game with a close to 40 percent success rate from deep. While LaVine may not significantly contribute to the Lakers' defense, he could alleviate some of the scoring burden on James and Davis. However, his hefty price tag would limit the Lakers' flexibility under the hard cap. Additionally, the overall cost would be higher for the Lakers, as it includes a future first-round pick.

"Come fly with me, Zach LaVine!" ✈️💥 pic.twitter.com/RBGxXl8tpA — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 9, 2023

Kyrie Irving is perpetually in the realm of potential trades. A potential deal involves sending Irving and Markieff Morris to the Lakers in exchange for Russell, Hachimura, and Hood-Schifino. To facilitate the trade, Irving could waive his trade bonus.

The Lakers' interest in Irving has persisted since his time with the Brooklyn Nets. Irving, now with the Dallas Mavericks, signed a three-year, $120 million contract this offseason. He also has a player option for the final season. Despite the Mavs' promising start this year, there's speculation that they might explore a different direction. This could potentially open the door for the Lakers.

While the relationship between James and Irving has improved, the major hurdle lies in Irving's substantial $39 million starting salary. This also includes unlikely incentives that count against the Lakers' hard cap. To make the financials work, the Lakers will really need to involve players like Russell and Hachimura. It also goes without saying that a Big Three composed of James, Davis, and Irving would be an automatic title contender if not a favorite.

Now let's turn our attention to Malcolm Brogdon of the Trail Blazers. This may not be the most intuitive choice, but a potential trade suggests sending Russell and Hood-Schifino to Portland in exchange for Brogdon.

Despite the Lakers' current confidence in Russell, uncertainties linger, recalling the challenges late in the previous season. Russell, who held the starting point guard position post-trade deadline, faced a setback during the Western Conference Finals. He was even removed from the starting lineup and saw reduced playing time in a pivotal Game 4.

Considering Russell's fit (or lack thereof) with James, there's a possibility that if the synergy doesn't improve by mid-December when Russell becomes trade-eligible, the Lakers might opt to cut their losses.

This makes a potential deal for Brogdon tenable. He is viewed as a more suitable running mate for James and Davis. Brogdon's versatility on both ends of the court, ability to play on or off the ball, and solid defense make him an appealing option for the Lakers. Of course, this is provided he stays healthy, having played 75 games as a rookie but not reaching the 70-game mark since.

Looking Ahead

In contemplating potential trades for the Los Angeles Lakers, scenarios involving Zach LaVine, Kyrie Irving, and Malcolm Brogdon bring forth intriguing possibilities. The proposed trades, though challenging due to financial considerations and roster adjustments, underscore the ongoing interest the Lakers have in these dynamic guards. Acquiring any of them presents an opportunity for the Lakers to address potential fit issues and enhance their backcourt dynamics. As the NBA season progresses, these trade discussions provide a glimpse into the strategic maneuvers the Lakers might consider to optimize their roster. Ultimately, the outcome of these trade scenarios could significantly influence the team's trajectory in the competitive landscape of the league.