Will the Jazz trade the All-Star forward?

As the NBA trade deadline approaches, franchises are evaluating their rosters and deciding if they should move on or try to keep some fringe players who could make an impact. The Utah Jazz are clinging to a spot in the Western Conference play-in, which led some analysts to question whether the Jazz would trade players on expiring deals, such as Lauri Markkanen.

Markkanen has turned himself into a star in Utah, making his first All-Star team in 2023. With one more year left on his current deal, the Jazz and Markkanen are expected to engage in contract negotiations this offseason. That means that Markkanen will stick in Utah through the trade deadline, per Michael Scotto.

Markkanen averages 25 points and 8.6 rebounds per game in 108 games with the Jazz. He's nearly shot at a 50/40/90 percent clip, hitting percentages of 49.9% on field goals, 39.8% from 3-point range and 87.7 on free throws.

The Jazz are going to fight for a playoff spot and they'll have Markkanen leading the way. He's been their best player since joining the team two years ago. As long as he stays healthy, the Jazz have a shot at winning some games in the second half of the season.

Markkanen missed 10 games in a 14-game span from the end of November to days before Christmas. Since his return, in which he's played and started in 23 consecutive games, he's averaged 24.1 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. The Jazz are 15-8 in that stretch.

Markkanen has earned the right to negotiate for a lot of money and if the Jazz want to keep him, they'll have to cough up a little more than they'd probably like. That's especially true if Markkanen leads Utah to the playoffs this spring.

The Jazz needed a new star after they traded Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. Still just 26 years old, Lauri Markkanen is a budding star who is ready to take the next step in his NBA career.