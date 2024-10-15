In Netflix's new Starting 5 docuseries, which follows NBA stars LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards, and Domantas Sabonis throughout the 2023-24 season, a particularly candid moment from Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has sparked discussions. The series captured James expressing frustration toward former Lakers head coach Darvin Ham, who was fired in the offseason and later joined the Milwaukee Bucks as an assistant coach under Doc Rivers.

The footage highlights a tense moment leading up to the Lakers' 2023-24 season opener against the Denver Nuggets, where James was placed on a minutes restriction—something he was clearly unhappy about.

“I know y'all got me on f—–g old man time percentages and s–t…two shots in eight minutes is just getting cardio. I hate this s–t already. This s–t's garbage,” James said in the series. “You guys know I'm in better shape than everybody.”

As the season progressed, James' minutes restriction was gradually lifted. By the end of the season, he averaged 35.3 minutes per game, placing him tied for 17th in the league in terms of time on the court. However, according to sources close to the Lakers, this initial frustration with Ham’s handling of James' playing time reflected broader issues within the team last season.

LeBron James' discontent with Darvin Ham led to JJ Redick's coaching takeover

In an interview with senior Lakers insider Anthony Irwin, league sources shared that James was not alone in his dissatisfaction with Ham’s coaching style. One NBA assistant described the lack of team cohesion under Ham.

“Huddles last year were honestly pretty incredible,” the assistant said. “You had guys not even bothering to pretend they were listening. I don't think I ever saw a coach lose a team as quickly as [Darvin] Ham did. This year, you can sense a real belief in what they're trying to build. That's the first step. It's early, but you have to start there.”

The Lakers moved on from Ham after the 2023-24 season and hired former NBA player and media personality JJ Redick as the team's new head coach. Redick's presence has reportedly rejuvenated the team, particularly James.

“It was always going to improve compared to last year, but even beyond that, Redick seems to really have their attention. LeBron especially,” a league source said.

As seen in Netflix’s docuseries, James’ frustration with Ham’s strategy was a regular occurrence last season. Sources indicate that the strained relationship between James and Ham played a significant role in the coach’s early departure from Los Angeles. Now, with Redick at the helm, the Lakers are looking to build stronger chemistry and make a deeper playoff run in the upcoming 2024-25 season.