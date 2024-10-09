Netflix has released the Starting 5 series, which gives an in-depth look at LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards, Jimmy Butler, and Damontas Sabonis through last season. In the first episode, James was mostly shown as he talked about getting prepared for the season and keeping his body in shape for a long year.

During a part of the show, the Lakers were getting ready to play the Denver Nuggets in the season opener, and audio caught him talking about being on a minutes restriction, which he wasn't a fan of.

“I know y'all got me on f—–g old man time percentages and s–t… 2 shots in 8 minutes is just getting cardio. I hate this s–t already. This s–t's garbage,” James said. “You guys know I'm in better shape than everybody.”

It seemed like as the season progressed, the minute's restriction was lifted, and James was full-go. James averaged 35.3 minutes per game last season, which was tied for 17th in the league. With James in his 22nd season of his career and still playing at a high level, it continues to be impressive what he's able to do on the court.

LeBron James making history in 22nd season

LeBron James is entering his 22nd season in the league, and he'll be making history playing with his son, Bronny James. LeBron and Bronny both shared the court together in the Lakers' second preseason game against the Phoenix Suns. After the game, LeBron spoke about the moment playing with Bronny.

“For a father, it means everything. For someone who didn't have that growing up, to be able to have that influence on your kids and have that influence on your son, be able to have moments with your son — and the ultimate, to be able to work with your son — that's one of the greatest things that a father could ever hope for or wish for,” James said.

While LeBron plays with his son, he'll also be looking to adjust with new head coach JJ Redick taking over. The Lakers have most of the same team coming back from last season, and there are a lot of questions surrounding them. If LeBron can continue to be dominant and Anthony Davis can stay healthy, there's a good chance that they can make the playoffs again. On the other hand, if those two things don't happen, then the Lakers could be in trouble and could see themselves outside of the playoff race in a competitive Western Conference.