The Chicago Bulls have been busy with roster reconstruction as the NBA trade deadline inches closer. Ahead of the 3 PM ET on Thursday, the Bulls have a crucial decision to make on whether or not to keep Lonzo Ball. The Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves are among the teams that could make a play for the 27-year-old guard, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

After trading Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, the Bulls are still open to the idea of moving another member of the backcourt. That said, they may want to reconsider, especially if the offers are underwhelming.

“Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball has been arguably the best comeback story in the league after returning this season from knee injuries that sidelined him since January 14, 2022.

Ball has received trade interest from several teams, including the Memphis Grizzlies, Detroit Pistons, Minnesota Timberwolves, and others, league sources told HoopsHype.

Some teams are also monitoring whether Ball could hit the buyout market.”

After failing to make a legitimate playoff push in recent seasons, the Bulls could be looking for a chance to rebuild, stockpile draft picks and widen their salary cap for the future.

Lonzo Ball is having a strong campaign with the Bulls

Averaging 10.2 points on 40.3 percent shooting from beyond the arc, 3.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.5 steals, Ball is showing his veteran prowess despite missing considerable time to injury before this season.

Ball is playing on an expiring contract worth $21.4 million.