No matter what happens in the near future, Golden State Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga has Draymond Green's respect. As trade rumors surrounding Kuminga and the Warriors heat up, Green talked about his teammate's potential exit with the uptmost respect.

Green gave Kuminga his flowers for his professional approach amid months of trade speculation this season, he said, per the Draymond Green Show.

“We are nine days away from the trade deadline. We’ll see if something happens with JK. What I will say about JK is I applaud JK for how he’s handled this,” Green said. “Such a stand-up young man and great, great person. And will be a great player.”

Draymond goes on to talk about a story recently where Brandin Podziemski was mad he was taken out of the game, and Kuminga consoled him

“He [Brandin Podziemski] goes, ‘Man, why did you take me out the game? I just got in the game.’ And JK goes, ‘Oh, don’t worry about it. It’s all good.’ And he’s like, ‘Damn I can’t believe they just took me out.’ And JK goes, ‘Just adjust to it, you’re going to go back in. Just adjust to it, stay ready, you’re going to be good.’

“For me to sit and listen to a 22 year old, 23 year old, however old he is, to sit there and talk another 21, 22 year old off the ledge,” Green said. “And one guy isn’t playing, like, seeing the floor. Yet another guy his age or a little younger is playing, and he’s talking him off a ledge, no one is going to highlight that story. But I just want to talk about the person Jonathan Kuminga is.”

If Kuminga is in his last season with the Warriors, Green wishes him all the best in the next chapter of his career.

“If Jonathan Kuminga is moved, whoever gets Jonathan Kuminga, that’s the guy you’re getting,” Green added. “And when you could be like that at 22, 23 years old, the sky is the limit for you.”

Jonathan Kuminga reportedly nearing final days with Warriors

Veteran forward Jonathan Kuminga's final days with the Warriors is on the horizon, according to various outlets. There are at least five teams that are reportedly interested in trading for Kuminga, including the Kings and the Pelicans, according to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

“Among those teams, the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans stand out as franchises that have held a strong interest in Kuminga since the summer, sources said,” Siegel reported. “The Chicago Bulls are frequently mentioned in league circles as an organization with some level of interest in Kuminga, and Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports recently mentioned the Portland Trail Blazers being linked to the Warriors forward as well.

Even the Dallas Mavericks have been named a potential suitor for Kuminga by Sam Amick of The Athletic.