Many consider the Los Angeles Lakers to be the unofficial winners of 2023 NBA free agency after retaining breakout Austin Reaves and solid role player Rui Hachiumura while adding scoring specialist Gabe Vincent, among other moves. However, there was one high-intensity veteran they could not get in their grasp.

The polarizing Dillon Brooks was reportedly pursued by the Dallas Mavericks and also drew interest from the Milwaukee Bucks in the offseason before the Houston Rockets ultimately secured him in a sign-and-trade. LA was also in the running, though, before being forced to face the reality that Brooks just wasn't in their budget.

“Brooks also met with the Lakers, but there was no smooth pathway to acquiring him given their cap situation, unless the Lakers were prepared to go down the complex sign-and-trade path that Houston did,” Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported.

The former Memphis Grizzlies wing would have been an interesting fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis had the Lakers been able to make the money line up or work out a sign-and-trade like Iko suggests. James values tone-setters with a strong presence like Dillon Brooks, but the 27-year-old's shooting struggles- 32.6 percent from 3-point range last season- could have presented some issues.

LA maintained a good amount of balance through this offseason, so perhaps the 2023 All-Defensive Second-Team selection just wasn't a big enough priority to warrant sacrificing other pieces and assets. On paper, it looks as if both the Lakers and Rockets benefited from how the situation turned out.

Dillon Brooks can be a locker room leader, along with Fred VanVleet, on a young team who could use his toughness. And the Lakers could move forward with their revamped roster, ready to take another crack at the Western Conference crown next season.