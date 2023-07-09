Dillon Brooks is officially a member of the Houston Rockets. After six years with the Memphis Grizzlies that ended in the most unceremonious fashion, the 27-year-old wing is staying in the Western Conference but going south to continue his career.

Brooks talked about his fit with the Rockets with Kelly Iko of The Athletic. He named some of the guys he is most excited to work with, like head coach Ime Udoka, Jalen Green and Tari Eason, and explained why he choose Houston in the first place. Going from a perennial playoff team to one of the worst teams in the league is quite the jump. But Brooks sees them as a great opportunity.

“You know, it was like the same type of thing with Memphis. A nice young core,” Brooks said, via The Athletic. “I feel like I can make an impact there. And just give my veteran-ness and my defensive love for the game, bring that sense of professionalism and try to change it around.”

The Rockets have assembled an intriguing core of young players over the years. The aforementioned Green and Eason, along with Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., Cam Whitmore and Kevin Porter Jr., are the future of Houston and are now being surrounded with veterans like Brooks, Fred VanVleet, Jeff Green, Jock Landale and Aaron Holiday.

Last season, Brooks averaged 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game in 30.3 minutes. His stellar wing defense should make him a key contributor to a Rockets team in need of defense. Although his shooting splits are not pretty, his playoff experience and intensity should be to Houston's benefit.

Another reason Brooks signed with the Rockets was that they paid him handsomely. His new contract is worth up to $22.5 million per year over four years, which is seen by many as a huge deal for someone who is such a questionable scorer and outside shooter.

The Rockets will likely not be a playoff team next season since they are still a young team and are now bringing in a lot of new faces. But with Dillon Brooks helping to lead them, they should be able to take a step toward that goal.