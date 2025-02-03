February 1 will be remembered forever in the basketball world as one of the wildest days in NBA history. The Dallas Mavericks shockingly traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, which caught everyone by surprise. Reports have surfaced on just why the Mavs let go of their franchise cornerstone and it does appear there was some frustration with his weight and conditioning for several years now.

Doncic, who has been limited to just 22 games this season due to injuries, was even given time off in November to hopefully shed pounds.

Via ESPN:

“Over the prior six seasons, Doncic had played an average of 67 games per season. This season, he'd missed 27 games, including the last six weeks since straining his left calf for the fourth time in three years,” Tim MacMahon and Ramona Shelburne wrote. “He gained weight while he was out, which frustrated team officials, sources said. The primary reasoning for an 11-day absence in late November, officially attributed to a right wrist sprain, was to provide Dončić time to shed weight after he had ballooned into the high 260s, sources said. He had a similar shutdown in December 2021, early in the first season of the Harrison-Kidd regime.”

Yes, Luka isn't exactly an elite athlete, but it's hard to ignore what he does on a basketball court. I mean, the guard averaged an NBA-best 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 9.8 assists per night in 2023-24, finishing third in the MVP race.

“I don't care what he does,” one All-Star told ESPN. “He still goes out and gives you 33-9-9 every night.”

Doncic took the Mavericks to the NBA Finals when absolutely no one believed they could go that far. That cannot be overlooked. His impact was unbelievable, even when he was playing through ailments.

But, Dallas had issues with his not only his weight gain but also how he interacted with officials:

“The Mavericks' frustrations with Doncic's habits on and off the court were well known in league circles. Head coach Jason Kidd frequently expressed concerns publicly and directly with Doncic about his conditioning, weight fluctuations and constant arguing with officials. Doncic had mostly taken the criticism without complaint, but it never resulted in a significant change in his habits.”

It makes sense why the Mavericks felt a type of way. Giving him a super-max extension is dicey when the Slovenian isn't in tip-top shape. But, let's be honest. Look at what he does on the hardwood. It speaks for itself. Plus, Doncic is 25 and Davis is 31, and a walking band-aid.

Dallas fans have a right to be upset and it'll take numerous championships to make up for this decision from the front office that has left a sour taste in every Mavericks supporter's mouth.