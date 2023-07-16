The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly open to a sign-and-trade involving Christian Wood. As rumors of mutual interest between he and the Los Angeles Lakers persist, though, financial realities could prevent them free agent big man from landing in Southern California via trade.

Wary of adding additional salary in a potential Wood sign-and-trade, the Mavericks would only engage in that type of deal if they “really like” the player coming back to Dallas, league insider Marc Stein reports.

“League sources say Dallas has not ruled out participating in a sign-and-trade deal that lands Christian Wood with a new team if it is presented with such a scenario,” Stein wrote in his latest newsletter. “The issue for the Mavericks: They are already hard-capped and only $9 million and change away from hitting the NBA's first luxury-tax apron, so it has been stressed to me that they would have to really like the player they receive in return to partake in such a deal.”

The Lakers are restricted to offering Wood a contract for the veteran's minimum in free agency. While his market has been cool since the player movement period tipped off over two weeks ago, playing next season on a minimum contract would certainly be less than ideal for Wood, who disappointed with Dallas last season after being acquired from the Houston Rockets in late September.

Los Angeles could accommodate the 28-year-old's desire for a bigger payday courtesy of a sign-and-trade, but only by sending a comparable salary—certainly one less than $9 million—back to Dallas.

Would the Mavericks have interest in Jarred Vanderbilt? He'd give Dallas another versatile defender alongside the newly acquired Grant Williams, and Vanderbilt's offensive deficiencies wouldn't loom as large on a team led by otherworldly offensive dynamos like Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

Vanderbilt's addition at last season's trade deadline played a major role in the Lakers' turnaround, though, even if his lack of shooting range and finishing ability limited his minutes in the playoffs. Dominant as Anthony Davis is at the rim, it'd be tough for Los Angeles to manage an elite defense in 2023-24 with Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish and Rui Hachimura as the team's top wing defenders.

One more wrinkle to consider here: The Lakers' reported plans to play another big alongside Davis next season. Wood, however, isn't exactly the dirty-working role player who'd bang with opposing centers and throw his body around on the glass to ease the physical load on Davis over the 82-game grind.

Expect rumors of Wood ending up in Los Angeles to continue until he puts pen to paper on a new contract. Unless their valuation of Vanderbilt is lower than anticipated, though, a sign-and-trade with the Mavericks seems unlikely.