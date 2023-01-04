By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Dallas Mavericks are certainly feeling the loss of guard Jalen Brunson, but between Luka Doncic’s brilliance and the contributions from big man Christian Wood, the Mavs remain in the playoff hunt. Wood, who has broken into the starting lineup as of late, is looking for a long-term extension from the team and while the two sides remain in conversations, there is a belief that if Wood doesn’t accept the organization’s offer, they will look to trade him at the deadline. Via Marc Stein:

“The Dallas Mavericks have commenced dialogue on a contract extension with big man Christian Wood, league sources tell The Stein Line. if the Mavs can’t come to terms with Wood on a new contract, they are widely expected to explore the trade market for him before the league’s Feb. 9 trade deadline to prevent exposing themselves to the loss of another productive player without compensation on the heels of Jalen Brunson’s free-agent departure to New York. The Rockets, though, found that market limited until Dallas’ interest emerged before the draft.”

The Mavs don’t want to relive the Brunson situation. Wood is a restricted free agent in the summer, therefore they could lose him to a bigger deal elsewhere. Recent reports indicate Dallas is reluctant to give him any more than two years.

In 35 games in 2022-23, Wood is averaging 17.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per night while shooting 40% from downtown. If the Mavs did move him in February, it would definitely hurt their postseason aspirations. Following a seven-game win streak, the squad sits at 22-16.