With the NBA Draft approaching tonight, the possibility of the Atlanta Hawks and Dallas Mavericks making a trade involving the No. 10 and No. 15 picks still remains depending on the players the Hawks made available in the deal, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

De'Andre Hunter, John Collins, Dejounte Murray and starting center Clint Capela have been mentioned as viable trade candidates, according to Fischer. De'Andre Hunter seems to be involved in most of the Hawks' possibilities entering the night of the NBA Draft.

There are a lot of factors in play here, including who will be available for the Mavericks at No. 10.

“There remains the chance, sources said, that Dallas could send the No. 10 pick to Atlanta for the No. 15 selection depending on which players are available,” Fischer wrote. “The Mavericks, though, could defy expectations and stay at No. 10 if Villanova product Cam Whitmore or UCF forward Taylor Hendricks slips to that selection.”

It seems like the Mavericks will stay at No. 10 if Cam Whitmore or Taylor Hendricks are there, based on what Fischer said. It also depends on who out of Hunter, Collins, Murray and Capela are offered by the Hawks in a deal that would swap the No. 10 and No. 15 picks.

It will be interesting to see how the board falls, and whether the Mavericks will trade their pick if Whitmore and Hendricks are off the board. If the Hawks trade up, it will be intriguing to see who they select to try to help out Trae Young.