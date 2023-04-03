Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Dallas Mavericks made a massive addition by trading for Kyrie Irving prior to the trade deadline. The pairing of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving had everybody excited. However, it hasn’t worked out, and the Mavs are now outside of the play-in race with only three games remaining.

With the season dwindling quickly and not much hope remaining in Dallas, Shams Charania gave a shocking revelation that might not be what Mavs fans want to hear:

"I'm told that the organization is seriously considering the possibility of shutting down [Luka Doncic & Kyrie Irving]."@ShamsCharania on the Mavs' plans with 3 games remaining in their season (via @FanDuelTV)pic.twitter.com/5cdthcVFsz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 3, 2023

The Mavs entered the week just one game back of the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 10th seed in the Western Conference, so it would be a stunning twist to see the Mavs make this decision.

On the other hand, as Shams points out, the Mavs have a top-10 pick and are expected to be active in free agency.

The Mavs have struggled immensely since combining Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, although the pair continues to do great things offensively. In the loss against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, they combined for 63 points, with Irving dropping 41, but the defense has been an issue.

An indication that defense just might be the problem for Dallas: The Mavs are now 2-4 in games when Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving combine for 60+ points, per @ESPNStatsInfo. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 3, 2023

The Mavs can still sneak into the playoffs if things go their way, so deciding to sit Kyrie and Luka would be a tough decision to make. They are off until Wednesday, and they finish the season with games against the Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, and San Antonio Spurs.

Let’s see what the Mavs decide to do.