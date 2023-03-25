The Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving experience has gotten off to a rocky start for the Dallas Mavericks. Mavericks General Manager Nico Harrison believes the experiment is destined to work.

"I always feel that talent wins out. When they get together, they're going to find chemistry." Nico Harrison speaks on the health of the Mavericks and the delayed connection of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. #MFFL | @dallasmavs on @BallySportsSW 📺 pic.twitter.com/4IgCGPA2v5 — Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) March 25, 2023

“Those guys are so talented offensively, when they get together they are going to find chemistry. Now, with the six weeks they have known each other, they have talked. They have been around each other so it won’t take as long for them to figure it out.”

Harrison is confident that their talent is strong enough for them to gel. Naturally, he is going to voice his support for the duo since he is one of the main reasons Kyrie Irving was acquired through trade in the first place.

Since Irving was acquired, the Mavericks are 6-6. The pedestrian output can be attributed to the fact that many of those games have occurred with either Doncic or Irving sidelined due to injury. The Mavericks are hopeful both can be at full health as they head into the playoffs.

Regardless of the health of Doncic and Irving, the Mavericks still have to make the playoffs first. They currently sit tied for eighth in the Western Conference standings at 36-37, and could completely fall out of the play-in tournament with a loss Friday.

Including Friday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets, the Mavericks have nine games remaining on the schedule. Each game left is practically a must-win scenario given the highly contested Western Conference.

There is no denying the talent that Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving possess at an individual level. However, Irving is set to be a free-agent this summer, and if the Mavericks fail to make the playoffs, Nico Harrison’s experiment could be short-lived.