The Dallas Mavericks could really end up missing even the Play-In tournament, but Kyrie Irving still sees a “glimmer of hope” for the team amid their current slide.

With Sunday’s heartbreaking OT loss to the Atlanta Hawks, the Mavs’ Play-In chances took a massive hit. Now, they need to go 3-0 or at least 2-1 in their final three games to have a shot at the 10th seed. They will also need the Oklahoma City Thunder to lose all their remaining games or go 1-2 at best to topple them from the final Play-In spot.

Sure it’s not yet over for Dallas mathematically, but their latest performances don’t really inspire that much confidence.

Irving, however, is keeping an optimistic attitude despite their struggles. While he admitted that “losing tough ones” has been “emotionally draining,” there’s still a way for them to fulfill their playoff aspirations.

“So I think the fun part of it is we still have a glimmer of hope, a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel of where we can still sneak in,” Irving shared, per Brad Townsend of Dallas Morning News.

If the Mavs do end up missing out, though, Irving emphasized that he would be satisfied with their effort. At the end of the day, they are professionals who know that winning and losing are parts of the game they play.

“But at the same time, I’m at peace with just our effort, with spurts throughout the games. We’ve just got to be able to finish better as a team,” he added.

Sure enough, Mavs fans would prefer the winning over the losing. But for now, all the Dallas faithful can do is that: have faith on the team and hope for the best.

The Mavs really need a miracle, and here’s to hoping Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving deliver that for the team.