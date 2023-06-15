Sam Vecenie of The Athletic has released his latest NBA Mock Draft, and he revealed an interesting rumor regarding the Dallas Mavericks and the No. 10 overall pick, saying they are looking to move the pick to get players who can help immediately.

“Not many sources around the league currently believe this pick will stay put in Dallas,” Vecenie wrote in this mock draft. “The Mavs seem to be exploring several different options, from trading down in the draft to trading out and acquiring a player who can help now. The goal for Dallas seems to be to add further depth, and the Mavs have several different ways they can accomplish that goal from this spot. But it takes two parties to tango. Until a deal is done, you never know.”

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer also said that the Mavericks are trying to move down for multiple picks or players, or out of the draft entirely.

The Mavericks are trying to get some established players to help out Luka Doncic, and they hope Kyrie Irving as well. Vecenie said that the Mavericks could have players they would not pass on at the No. 10 spot, but they seem to be looking at players who are expected to go later on in the NBA Draft.

“They may have a couple of players they wouldn't be able to pass on if they were to fall on draft night,” Vecenie wrote in his mock draft. “But agency sources around the league have also noted that Dallas is asking for workouts with players seen as more likely to go in the 20s and 30s even though they don't have any picks after this one as of now.”

Vecenie has the Mavericks selecting Cason Wallace from Kentucky, but he said it will ‘almost assuredly' change before draft night if Dallas is able to find a trade partner. If till be interesting to see who the Mavericks get to help Luka Doncic and potentially Kyrie Irving if they are able to make a trade.