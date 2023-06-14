The Dallas Mavericks are looking to formulate a championship-caliber roster around franchise cornerstone Luka Doncic. Throughout his tenure, they've gone in many different directions in an attempt to do so, all of which to this point have fallen short of expectations. However, according to recent rumblings, the next venture for the Mavs could come in the form of a pursuit of Phoenix Suns big, Deandre Ayton.

Per updated odds from betonline.ag, the Mavericks hold the best chances (+300) of landing the 24-year-old via trade should the Suns be willing to part ways with him this summer.

All throughout the 2022-23 campaign, rumors were seen circulating suggesting that there were internal problems involving Deandre Ayton. Now, with the Suns falling short yet again of an NBA title, some are claiming that the experiment with the pivot and Phoenix should be coming to an end, and the Mavericks seem to be the odds-on favorites of being his next employers.

Despite the Suns' rumored desire to move on from their former number-one overall selection, it's worth noting that, at least from an individual standpoint, Ayton did have himself a solid 2022-23 campaign.

Through 67 games played, the big man posted impressive averages of 18.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and just shy of a block per game while shooting 58.9% from the field.

While there are reports out there that state Dallas has little interest in actually adding on the likes of Deandre Ayton this summer, a starting five consisting of him, Doncic, and Kyrie Irving (assuming he re-signs with the club) could have the makings of being a rather intimidating trio.