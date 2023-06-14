With the NBA Finals now over, all eyes will be turning to the NBA Draft and NBA free agency. Kyrie Irving and whether or not he returns to the Dallas Mavericks will be a main storyline, along with the potential he leaves to join the Los Angeles Lakers. As of right now, the Lakers are still the betting favorite to land Kyrie Irving if he opts to leave the Mavs, via BetOnline.

Kyrie Irving to the Lakers if he leaves the Mavs currently sits at +200, the top line by a decent margin. The Lakers are followed by the Miami Heat at +400, the Los Angeles Clippers at +500, the Atlanta Hawks at +500, and the Phoenix Suns at +600. The rest of the less likely lines after that are either +1000 or more.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

There has not been much noise in regards to Irving's future decision in recent days, but that doesn't mean there isn't plenty of discussion being had behind the scenes. A return to the Mavs looks most likely as of right now, but the interest between Irving and the Lakers has been known for quite some time.

The Lakers signing Kyrie Irving will most likely be heavily dictated by the future decision of LeBron James. If LeBron decides to stave off retirement and come back for another year with the Lakers, it could be because they have major headway in landing Kyrie Irving and reuniting the championship teammates. Both have made it public that they would like to play together, and pairing up in Los Angeles would make a lot of sense. Be on the lookout for updates regarding Irving's NBA free agency in the coming days and weeks.