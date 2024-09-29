The New York Knicks just pulled off the biggest trade of the offseason in acquiring Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns. But before that, they signaled their intentions to contend in the Eastern Conference with a previous trade. The Knicks acquired Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets, but he reportedly isn’t looking to sign a contract extension with the team just yet as per ESPN insider Bobby Marks.

“The indication I’ve gotten just from talking to people is that there is not going to be an extension,” Marks reported. “That he will wait until next year to look at what the extension. . .because he’s limited as far as the sixth-month rule as far as what he can extend for. Next year, he can extend for four years.”

Marks also reported that it’s possible Mikal Bridges’ thinking could change before the Oct. 21 deadline to sign a contract extension. That the initial decision was before the Towns trade was made.

With Bridges and Towns now in the fold, the Knicks are expected to be contenders in the Eastern Conference. They finished last season with the second best record in the East and advanced to the East Semifinals before falling to the Indiana Pacers in seven games.

Mikal Bridges ready to begin Knicks career

Prior to the Towns deal, the Knicks big offseason move was bringing in Mikal Bridges in a trade with the Nets. Aside from Bridges’ talent on the court, the deal was significant in that it reunited him with his former Villanova teammates in Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart.

But fans will never get to see the Villanova quartet in action as DiVincenzo was sent to Minnesota as part of the Towns trade.

In any case, Bridges will help the Knicks on both ends of the court. Last season, he appeared in all 82 games for the Nets at a little over 34 minutes per game. He averaged 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 43.6 percent shooting from the field, 37.2 percent shooting from the three-point line and 81.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

With the Knicks’ new additions, Bridges and Towns look like they’ll slot right in to the starting lineup alongside Brunson, Hart and OG Anunoby. With Mitchell Robinson expected to be sidelined to start the season due to injury, Towns’ acquisition is big in that the Knicks have someone who can step right in and play center. They also lost Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency.