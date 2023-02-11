The Charlotte Hornets didn’t make too much noise during what turned out to be a frenetic NBA trade deadline. More than a few folks out there expected the Hornets to be sellers ahead of the deadline, only to be left disappointed by the fact that Charlotte only ended up offloading two role players in exchange for future second-round picks.

The Hornets sent Mason Plumlee to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for Reggie Jackson, who is now expected to agree on a buyout with the team. The other player that Charlotte ended up dealing was Jalen McDaniels, who is now a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. As it turns out, however, controversial forward Miles Bridges played a significant role in the team’s decision to cash in on McDaniels.

According to NBA insider Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, “the Hornets are prioritizing retaining Miles Bridges and PJ Washington as free agents.” McDaniels, who is also set to enter free agency this summer, was a fight risk for Charlotte. Another major consideration is Gordon Hayward’s $31.5 million contract for 2023-24. In the end, the Hornets decided that it would be wiser to part ways with McDaniels now as opposed to letting him walk away for nothing in the offseason.

The intriguing bit here is Charlotte’s plan with Miles Bridges. The 24-year-old remains to be a free agent at the moment amid his high-profile domestic violence case, but it is clear that the Hornets are still very much interested in bringing him back. Perhaps Charlotte’s front office is still waiting for the heat to die down a bit before they decide to sign Bridges to a new deal, which could come this summer.