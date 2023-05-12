Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer was let to by the team in the aftermath of the franchise’s first-round loss to the Miami Heat — and they’re reportedly already looking into head coaches who are currently employed by other NBA teams, including Monty Williams and Tyronn Lue.

The 2023-24 season marks the final campaign of the original five-year contract that Williams signed with the Phoenix Suns in 2019, before a contract extension he inked last summer kicks in for 2024-25, according to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer.

“That sense of security, though, has not prevented Williams’ name from gaining steam among league personnel — including several figures present at Game 6 — when discussing potential candidates for the Bucks’ head coaching vacancy,” Fischer wrote after the Suns were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night.

“Milwaukee is expected to pursue various experienced coaches who are currently employed by rival franchises. Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue is another opposing play-caller on the Bucks’ radar, league sources said.”

It’s very possible that one of either Williams or Lue could be headed to Milwaukee, especially after the former’s comments following the Suns’ Game 6 loss in the Western Conference semifinals.

“It’s hard for me to even see past today,” Williams said to reporters. “I’ll go in there and talk to the coaches, and we will re-evaluate as we go forward.”

After multiple playoff disappointments for the Suns, it’s possible that Williams could have coached his last game in Phoenix. And with the Clippers having won just two playoff rounds in Lue’s tenure, it’s very possible the team will go a different direction as well in 2023.