The NBA released the All-Defensive teams on Tuesday, and it came with plenty of surprises. Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis was one, as was Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks fell in the first round to the Miami Heat, causing Mike Budenholzer to be fired.

Giannis not being on either the first or second team was quite surprising, and fans were confused as to why, especially considering the metrics. As a result, the Bucks star took to Twitter with a fiery message.

I’m tired of the disrespect. I’m coming. pic.twitter.com/eMRPb6kbLJ — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) May 9, 2023

“I’m tired of the disrespect. I’m coming.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo was firmly in the NBA MVP talk once again, although Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid took home the award. Giannis’ numbers were, as always, eye-popping: He finished averaging 31.1 PPG with 11.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists and was an absolute force defensively once again. He also had a defensive rating of 107.7, which is too good to be left off of both teams.

Giannis was close, for what it’s worth. He received 16 first-team votes and 28 second-teams votes to be the first forward left off the list. OG Anunoby and Draymond were the two forwards selected for the second team.

As if Giannis needed more motivation, the Bucks lost in the first round, and now he was left off of the All-Defensive teams altogether. The 2023-2024 NBA campaign might be a revenge tour for Giannis, especially after the Bucks finished as the top seed in the Eastern Conference and disappointed with lofty expectations.

Make no mistake, Giannis is coming. It might be a scary sight for the rest of the NBA.