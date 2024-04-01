As the NBA regular season winds down, teams that are out of the playoff hunt turn their attention to the 2024 NBA Draft.
The problem is, many experts believe that the 2024 NBA Draft is the ‘worst ever,' per NBA analyst Jeff Goodman:
“Multiple veteran NBA execs say the same thing about this draft. It’s the worst draft they have ever seen.”
Coming off of a 2023 NBA Draft that saw a clear-cut transcendent no. 1 overall pick in Victor Wembanyama, this year's draft seemingly pales in comparison, both in elite talent in the top spots, as well as overall depth.
NBA general managers are always seemingly able to find talent deep in the draft, however, so just because this year's group doesn't project out well doesn't mean that there won't be value to be found.
Alexandre Sarr emerges as favorite to be first pick in 2024 NBA Draft
Perth Wildcats big man Alexandre Sarr currently owns -300 odds to come off the board first in late June. No other 2024 draft prospect has better than +200 odds, the line on fellow Frenchman Zacharie Risacher, a wing who plays for JL Bourg in France.
Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard, Serbian guard Nikola Topic and UConn center Donovan Clingan are the only other players with odds to be chosen first at +1000 or better. Rob Dillingham, Sheppard's backcourt partner with the Wildcats, G League Ignite forward Matas Buzelis and Colorado wing Cody Williams round out BetOnline's top-eight of the prospects most likely to be chosen with the No. 1 pick.
Sarr's playstyle fits the NBA
Standing 7'1 and approximately 220 pounds with a 7'5 wingspan, Sarr boasts an elite physical profile for big men in the modern NBA. He moves like a small forward, showing off rare all-around dexterity, explosive leaping ability and the lateral movement needed to switch onto guards defensively without negative recourse. The 18-year-old still needs to get stronger and add weight, but that physical development should come down the line.
The consensus top defender in this year's draft class, Sarr's ceiling will ultimately depend on his role on the other side of the ball. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Evan Mobley are common comparisons due to Sarr's enviable blend of size and functional athleticism defensively. He'll be an impact defender the moment he gets an early grasp of NBA concepts, shutting off the rim and keeping the ball in front of him in primary and help roles.
But what could truly separate Sarr from a souped-up seven-foot defender like Mobley—and certainly Nic Claxton, another physical peer—is whether his skill set catches up to his physical tools. Jackson Jr. is a more versatile offensive weapon than Mobley and Claxton at this point, able to knock down open threes, take his man off the dribble and score with his back to the basket.
In time, it wouldn't be shocking if Sarr becomes that type of versatile secondary scoring option, potential progress that would more than justify his selection at No. 1 overall given what he's set to provide defensively.
But even then, it's no guarantee that Sarr, or anyone else in the 2024 NBA Draft, will pan out to be an elite pro.