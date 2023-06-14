The Brooklyn Nets hold two first-round picks in this year's draft at 21st and 22nd overall. While general manager Sean Marks has been active using late first-rounders in trades during his six-plus years at the helm, he has never moved up in the first round.

The Nets could break that trend this year with Marks exploring packaging the two selections, according to ESPN Draft Analyst Jonathan Givony.

“The Nets are believed to be exploring trade options, including the possibility of packaging both picks and moving into the late lottery or middle first round,” Givony wrote.

After trading Kyrie Irving, the Nets desperately needed guard help with a backcourt rotation featuring Spencer Dinwiddie, Seth Curry, and Cam Thomas. Curry will turn 33 in August, making him highly unlikely to return, and Thomas was unable to crack the rotation despite a glaring need for ball handling with the new-look roster.

If the Nets are searching for talent in the backcourt, a move up into the mid-teens makes sense. This year's class is stacked with high-level guards in the 10-20 range. Among those players are Cason Wallace, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Kobe Bufkin, Nick Smith Jr., and Keyonte George.

Wallace, Hood-Schifino, and Bufkin represent the upper tier of the group and are most frequently mocked in the 12-16 range. Wallace is considered one of the top defenders in the draft while Hood-Schifino and Bufkin have impressed with their high-level pick-and-roll ball handling. Smith Jr. and George are not far behind them, often mocked in the mid to late teens. Both turned heads with their shot creation in the halfcourt last season.

Cason Wallace was huge on both ends of the floor for Kentucky down the stretch 😈 @wallace_cason – 20 points

– 7-10 FG

– 3 BLK pic.twitter.com/pJAYbykG7S — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) February 5, 2023

Jalen Hood-Schifino dropped 35pts to lead Indiana over Purdue. Still a mid-range heavy style but he’s big, physical, has a good left, pull-ups & floaters to both sides. Improved his 3 & better weaponized handle too. Plays on/off ball + he defends. pic.twitter.com/bnI0ow7tKN — Adam Finkelstein (@AdamFinkelstein) February 26, 2023

The Nets have made it clear that they intend to build a competitive roster around Mikal Bridges. Prior reporting from the New York Post indicated that could entail moving one or both of their first-round picks to find “a proven scorer or rebounder.” A move up in the draft would indicate a high confidence level in a prospect's ability to contribute in the near future.

Either way, expect plenty of action coming out of Brooklyn in the next week.