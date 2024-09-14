The Cleveland Cavaliers and Isaac Okoro agreed to a three-year, $38 million contract extension on Saturday, securing the Cavs’ starting frontcourt alongside center Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. Cleveland used its Bird Rights to extend Mobley’s rookie deal on a five-year, $224.3 million contract before Allen inked a three-year, $91 million extension in August. However, the Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets were reportedly engaging in a potential sign-and-trade move for Okoro before striking a deal to stay in Cleveland, according to Hoopshype’s Michael Scotto.

“The Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets were among the teams who expressed interest in acquiring restricted free agent Isaac Okoro via sign-and-trade before he agreed to a three-year, $38 million deal to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, league sources told [Hoopshype],” Scotto said on his X, formerly Twitter.

The Cavs extended their qualifying offer worth $11.83 million on June 29, which Okoro declined before the Nets and Hornets expressed interest. However, both sides could agree to a new deal before its October 1 expiration date, keeping Okoro in Cleveland ahead of the upcoming season and beyond.

“Deal includes a small amount in bonuses tied to team success,” Scotto said of Okoro’s deal when the news broke. “Okoro passed on taking his qualifying offer to help keep core together and try to compete for a title.”

After rumors of the Cavs potentially trading Okoro ahead of the upcoming season, both sides were amidst negotiations on a multiyear deal before making Okoro’s three-year extension official on Saturday, per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

“Isaac Okoro, there’s only been a little bit of talking back and forth. I’m sure it will increase as we get closer to camp,” Windhorst said. “The Cavs are realizing that all the money is spent out there. Okoro has the option of taking his qualifying offer. I am told the Cavs made a multiyear offer. Whatever that’s worth, it’s kind of a no-brainer [that] they would make a multiyear offer.”

The Cavs’ front office is all-in on its core players

After firing former Cleveland Cavs head coach JB Bickerstaff at the end of the 2023-24 campaign, the Cavs front office secured its core, including Isaac Okoro, during its pivotal offseason. Coming from its deepest playoff run in six years, the Cavs signed their superstar Donovan Mitchell to a three-year, $150.3 million extension in July before securing Allen to a new multiyear deal and bringing back Tristan Thompson on a one-year contract.

Under new head coach Kenny Atkinson, they will look to build on their Eastern Conference semifinals 4-1 loss to the Boston Celtics, who beat a depleted Cavs team that played without their starting center Jarrett Allen all series and were without Mitchell for Games 4 and 5.