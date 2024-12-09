With trade rumors ramping up this season, the Brooklyn Nets have been one team named that has several players that could be on the block. One of those players is Cameron Johnson, who has been one of the better players on the team this season and has a talent that many want, which is three-point shooting. Johnson was described as one of the players in the league who could most likely be traded on the Hoop Collective podcast.

“I was talking to a GM the other day and said who is the best player you think gets traded before the deadline? The answer that he came to after thinking about it for a little bit was Cam Johnson,” Tim MacMahon said.

“I actually don’t think he’ll be traded because of how much money he’s got on his contract,” Brian Windhorst said.

“Cam Johnson’s making in the low 20’s, that’s a deal you can move,” Tim Bontemps said.

Johnson is currently making around $23 million per year, and that's a contract that could be easy to move compared to other players that have been in trade rumors, such as Jimmy Butler and Zach LaVine. Johnson is currently averaging 18.8 points per game and 43% percent from three. He'd fit in perfectly with what some teams need, and he wouldn't require always having the ball in his hands.

It'll be interesting to see who will be interested in Johnson as the season progresses.

Cam Johnson having career year from three for Nets

While Cam Johnson is being named in trade rumors, he's been having a career year shooting from three-point range. When Johnson was asked about it, he mentioned how head coach Jordi Fernandez's system is allowing him to get the shots.

“From a purely objective standpoint, I think the looks are a lot different,” Johnson said. “They’re coming in different ways. Less catch-and-shoots, a lot less from the corners probably, a lot more movement shots, but they’re rhythm shots, a lot of them. The offense we run, the looks we generate, as a shooter you want them to be kind of predictable where you know, ‘Ok, I might have a look on this play, I might have a look on that play.' You know, where guys are screening, when I get a look, a little daylight, imma shoot it.

“So I do think the looks are different, but I think they've been good ones so far. And you see, sometimes teams try a little bit more to take those away, those off the dribble ones, those off handoffs, transitions, but as long as I get that daylight, I'm gonna keep shooting.”

The Nets have surprised a lot of people since the season started, as they've been more competitive than some expected. Nonetheless, Fernandez has them playing together and they look like they enjoy playing together.