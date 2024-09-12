The Brooklyn Nets trading Mikal Bridges to cross-town rival New York Knicks signaled the rebuild for a team looking to reset after the implosion of the Big Three of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. While Ben Simmons hasn't played meaningful minutes with them, they tried putting their cards on Bridges, but they realized they were simply treading water. Additionally, the Nets explored a trade for Dorian Finney-Smith, but their asking price for two first-round picks was too high for contenders.

However, Tim McMahon of ESPN aid that the Nets won't find that deal in this market, and they should settle for less if they want to offload the 3-and-D wing.

“If you're looking for 3-and-D wings, you're calling Sean Marks,” McMahon said in a recent episode of The Hoop Collective. “There's no reason Dorian Finney-Smith should be in Brooklyn past the trade deadline. Now, last year, the Nets were telling teams they wanted two first round picks for him. That's not going to happen, but he is the epitome of a 3-and-D wing.”

The Nets go on a fire sale

Among teams scoping the Nets' fire sale, the Los Angeles Lakers have discussed acquiring Dorian Finney-Smith and Cam Johnson, as GM Rob Pelinka even expressed willingness to include their tradable first-round picks in 2029 and 2031. However, the Nets may hold the upper hand here, since they know the Lakers have little time left with LeBron James, who is entering year 22 at 39 years old.

Likewise, his on-court partner Anthony Davis is approaching the downslope of his prime. However, the Nets themselves are running out of time to get as much value from a Dorian Finney-Smith trade.

Finney-Smith is already 30 years old, and he can pick up a $15.4-million player option in 2025-26. As an unrestricted free agent, he can walk away for nothing if the Nets fail to trade him, after rejecting substantial offers on the last two trade deadlines.