Today's NBA moves quickly. While the Denver Nuggets topped the totem pole just two years ago, the squad could use some extra punch after losing in the second round and losing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the Orlando Magic.

Nobody knows this better than superstar center Nikola Jokic, who is campaigning for a Russell Westbrook trade behind the scenes, via DNVR Sports' Harrison Wind.

“I've been told that Nikola Jokić actually has been pushing behind the scenes to get Westbrook to Denver,” Wind said. “I've been told that Nikola Jokić wants Westbrook in Denver. He wants to play with him. It's not the first time he's wanted to play with him.”

Westbrook opted in to his $4 million player option with Los Angeles, but the club is still looking to move him, via The Athletic's Shams Charania.

“The Clippers are actively working on trades to move on from Russell Westbrook, sources say,” Charania tweeted.

How much would the former MVP help Denver? What would it take to fetch him in a trade?

Westbrook would greatly improve the Nuggets' second unit

After losing both Bruce Brown and Caldwell-Pope the last couple years, it's time for Denver to add another significant bench piece. Christian Braun, Reggie Jackson, and Justin Holiday aren't enough to keep up with the West's upper echelon, as that trio averaged just 11.5 points per game combined last season.

Meanwhile, Westbrook alone averaged 11.1 points on 45.4% shooting, with five rebounds and 4.5 assists across 22.5 minutes per game last season. The 35-year-old still has enough gas in the tank to be a reliable sixth man.

Furthermore, the Nuggets have the assets to pull off a potential deal. The organization has first-round picks in 2026, 2028, 2030, and 2031, as well as second-rounders in 2025, 2026, 2029, 2030, and 2031. Giving up at least one first-rounder and a bench player should be enough value to fetch “Russ.”

As for the nine-time All-Star's on-court fit, expect him to be Jamal Murray's backup if he does land in the Mile High City. Westbrook's rim-attacking style off the bench would provide a balance with Murray and Jokic's two-man game, especially considering his intensity and high motor. Defending the two stars is already difficult, but it'd be even more taxing on the defense to have to deal with the former Houston Rocket's slashing when either of them take a breather.

Regardless, the Nuggets have to be proactive, especially with Klay Thompson's recent move to the Dallas Mavericks. The level of parity in today's NBA is at an all-time high, so Denver can't get too full of themselves simply because they won a ring recently.