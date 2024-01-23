Zach Lavine isn't the only player on the Bulls that the Lakers are interested in trading for.

As the NBA trade deadline approaches, Chicago Bulls star Zach Lavine is amongst the many players the Los Angeles Lakers have on their radar. In fact, Lavine isn't even the only Bull the Lakers are considering trading for.

Los Angeles has shown interest in Chicago center Andre Drummond, via Dave McMenamin. With a potential postseason matchup against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, the Lakers want to make sure they have a proper response.

Drummond has appeared in 45 games for the Bulls, averaging 7.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. If he were on the Lakers, he would rank second on the team in rebounds behind just Anthony Davis. Rebounding as a whole has been a problem for the Lakers, as they rank 20th in the league with 43.2 rebounds per game.

Alongside his rebounding prowess, Drummond would also add some much needed size against the Western Conference's daunting big men. Obviously Jokic will be a problem, but players like Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves or Domantas Sabonis of the Sacramento Kings would be tough matchups without the requisite size.

The Lakers have been linked to numerous players leading up to the trade deadline from Lavine to Dejounte Murray of the Atlanta Hawks. Andre Drummond certainly wouldn't be the biggest splash based on the trade buzz in Los Angeles.

However, he fills a crucial need for the Lakers. As they look to make a playoff push, they know the challenges that would lie before them. Adding a player of Drummond's caliber gives LA the size they need in the paint and stout defender for the Western Conference gauntlet.