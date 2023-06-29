“Multiple rival clubs indicated Wednesday that [Max] Strus is increasingly likely to command a contract that starts higher than the full $12.4 million midlevel exception,” per NBA insider Marc Stein. One of the teams willing to pay Strus that amount appears to be the Indiana Pacers, who are weighing a three-year, $48 million contract for Strus in free agency, per Stein.

The Miami Heat's offseason plans seem to focus on the acquisition of Portland Trail Blazers perennial All-Star, Damian Lillard. As a result, their free agency plans have been somewhat of an afterthought for most NBA fans. However, Strus and backcourt mate Gabe Vincent have been linked to various teams throughout the offseason, and the Heat could be in danger of losing both players.

Although the chance to win a championship could entice Micky Arison and Pat Riley to open up their pocketbooks. Continuity being as key as it is for championship contenders, Miami would likely want to bring both Strus and Vincent back in a vacuum.

An x-factor for the Heat on multiple occasions, the 27-year-old Strus averaged 11.5 points per game in the 2022-23 regular season, and 9.3 points per game in the postseason. His outside shooting has been streaky, but he's still managed to knock down 37.1 percent of his threes in three seasons with the Heat (regular season only).

As for the Pacers, the acquisition of Strus could provide them with a potential replacement for a player like Chris Duarte, who they're rumored to have interest in moving this offseason. Though they added a potentially elite sharpshooter in the 2023 NBA Draft in Ben Sheppard, it remains to be seen if he can produce at the next level.