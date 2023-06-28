The Miami Heat have quite a few unrestricted free agents this summer. Among them are two key role players in Max Strus and Gabe Vincent, who both played an important part in helping the No. 8 seed make a Cinderella run all the way to the 2023 NBA Finals.

But, it appears only one of them will likely be back in 2023-24. Strus is generating a ton of interest elsewhere, with several other teams with more cap space likely willing to pay him the mid-level exception in terms of salary. Vincent meanwhile, has seen his market dry up and given how integral he was to the Miami backcourt, the belief is he stays put.

Via Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports:

“At this juncture, Max Strus, a career 37.1% 3-point shooter over three seasons with Miami, appears headed out of South Beach on the open market. There are several teams often mentioned by league personnel as Strus suitors, from those with cap room like Detroit, Indiana and Orlando, to teams that have the full mid-level exception like Cleveland, and others that are working to get under the first tax apron and gain access to that $12.2 million salary slot. The Cavaliers are looking at all kinds of wing targets, sources said, from Strus to Kelly Oubre to Georges Niang. There appears to be enough of an interest in Strus around the NBA that league figures aren’t expecting the DePaul product to return to Miami, and Strus sounds likely to command above the full mid-level in average annual salary when everything’s said and done.”

“Gabe Vincent, the Heat’s other key free-agent starter from their underdog run, has a strong opportunity to return. Vincent has generated plenty of interest around the league, but some of his possibilities elsewhere, as is the case with many of the forwards on this summer’s open market, have already dried up.

Rest assured, Miami and Vincent, sources said, have mutual interest in keeping the UC Riverside product with the Heat, particularly considering the roster’s other options at point guard. Without a Lillard trade, or another deal that includes Kyle Lowry’s $29 million expiring contract, league personnel are preparing for Miami to waive Lowry with tax penalties in mind despite his strong postseason contributions.”

Strus, after all, is one of the best three-point shooters in the Association, and in a day and age where your ability to make it rain is more important than anything else, it's not surprising to see him on the radar of so many teams. As for Vincent, the Heat reportedly value him at about $10 million per season in salary and given the uncertainty around Lowry, they 100% need him back.