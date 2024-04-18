What a difference a few weeks can make in the NBA. The New Orleans Pelicans were in fourth place during a late March surge up the standings. Their championship campaign may be finished on April 19 without an NBA Playoffs appearance to show for a 49-win season. The pressure on the locker room is starting to expose cracks and there reportedly could be a staff exodus of sorts this summer.
The Pelicans have practically promised Willie Green a fourth season in charge following news of a contract extension signed last year. Executive Vice President David Griffin also inked a new deal last spring. Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III, and Herb Jones are under team control for the next few years. Beyond that, the franchise is a bit more unsettled.
What is Trajan Langdon's future with Pelicans?
General Manager Trajan Langdon is also on-board contractually but the former Duke star has interviewed for other jobs recently. Langdon was the first person interviewed by the Washington Wizards last summer and was on the shortlist for the Charlotte Hornets. Langdon has had at least a passing interest in basically every opening since coming to the Crescent City in 2019. Those franchises have had interest in Langdon as well, it's more about finding the right opportunity and cultural fit.
The extension-eligible Brandon Ingram will be an expiring contract next season. Brandon Ingram was last seen storming out of the Smoothie King Center following an NBA Play-In Tournament loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. One of the people responsible for helping put this team together while also avoiding the luxury tax, Bryson Graham, could also be on the move.
Hoops Hype's Michael Scotto reports Bryson Graham could be on the move to the Detroit Pistons or Brooklyn Nets. Scotto is also reporting that Pelicans associate head coach James Borrego wants a lead job somewhere. The Nets reached out to Borrego before deciding on Jordi Fernandez.
Graham's cap-guru knowledge would be incredibly valuable for a Pistons organization looking to quickly rebuild behind Cade Cunningham. Graham's creativity would be useful for the Nets in trading Ben Simmons's expiring deal. Either way, Graham is starting to get noticed around the league. It does not seem like it will be long before someone gives the rising star a promotion.
The people in charge of the Pelicans have done well to rebuild the organization's reputation around the league over the past five years. Winning the Zion Williamson lottery can be credited to a lot of luck. Landing Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, and Jose Alvarado comes down to due diligence on the scouting trail. Some creative accounting was necessary for attracting CJ McCollum while staying under the luxury tax.
All of that hard work is getting noticed. The challenge for Griffin is keeping that talent in New Orleans or convincing quality replacements to come on board. That's the next step in building and maintaining David Griffin's sustainable championship culture.