The Detroit Pistons had the No. 5 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and selected Ausar Thompson. Now as NBA free agency gets going, their asking price in a trade for Bojan Bogdanovic has been revealed to be pretty steep, reports Action Network's Matt Moore.

“The going price multiple teams have found from Detroit for Bojan Bogdanovic is one first and multiple seconds, which is too steep for any suitor so far.”

Rumors of this price being too expensive for teams comes as no surprise given the deals that have already been flying around the NBA offseason. The Phoenix Suns acquired Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards and only gave first-round pick swaps in return; Beal is a much better player than Bogdanovic, so a first-round pick outright seems out of the question.

Whether or not the Pistons are able to trade Bojan Bogdanovic this offseason will factor little into the expectations for the upcoming season. Detroit suddenly has a very exciting young core and could surprise some teams in 2023.

They will be led next year by Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey, who will be joined by the 2023 first-round pick Thompson. Young guys Jalen Duren, Marcus Sasser and Killian Hayes are also intriguing players, so Detroit might be building something in the Eastern Conference.

There is no doubt that the Pistons would love to add to their young core with picks they might be able to acquire in a trade of Bogdanovic. If they really want to get a deal done, they might want to consider lowering the asking price that NBA rumors are revealing.