With contract demands seemingly among myriad reasons that the Memphis Grizzlies are reluctant — if not outright unwilling — to re-sign 27-year-old wing Dillon Brooks, the Detroit Pistons have emerged as a potential suitor for the former second-round pick.

In his recent roundup of NBA news and rumors, longtime NBA insider Marc Stein notes that “Detroit has been mentioned to me more than once as a team to watch in terms of potential suitors for unrestricted free agent-to-be Dillon Brooks.”

Brooks, often relied upon to slow down an opponent’s top perimeter player, might do wonders for a defense that ranked 27th in opponents points per game (118.5) last season. However, given that he has no go-to skills on the offensive end, the Pistons may be hoping that their impressive young core can use their gravity and playmaking ability to generate some easy shots for him.

That said, the Pistons are currently searching for their next head coach after Dwane Casey was promoted to a front office role. Overtime Elite head coach Kevin Ollie appears to be the frontrunner for the position, per The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III.

If they should hire Ollie, it might impact their 2023 NBA Draft plans.

Though they finished a league-worst 17-65 in 2022-23, the Pistons one of three teams that have a 14 percent chance to land the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. A tantalizing prospect in Metropolitans 92 power forward Victor Wembanyama is projected to be the top pick.

However, Detroit began to start 2020 second overall pick James Wiseman at power forward by the end of the season.

Furthermore, Ollie believes the Thompson Twins — Amen and Ausar — are potential Hall of Famers. Excellent athletes with a cerebral feel for the game, drafting either of them may make a Brooks signing illogical.