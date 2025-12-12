The official first posters and sneak peek video of the much-awaited Street Fighter movie are now out. The newly released set of promotional content showcased Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Andrew Schulz, Jason Momoa, and many other stars' character disguises from the live-action movie.

While Rhodes and Reigns' makeup looks eerily similar to their characters of Guile and Akuma, the duo were stunned to look at Jason Momoa's look as Blanka. Momoa recently posted several behind-the-scenes videos from their teaser launch on his Instagram Stories, which documented Reigns and Rhodes' reaction to his appearance.

Momoa (whose real name is Joseph Jason Namakaeha Momoa) started the video by introducing Roman Reigns (whose real name is Joseph Anoa'i) to his fans as he claimed, “The two Big Joes just met,” to which Reigns responded with, “Big Joe, baby. Yes, sir.” However, as soon as Momoa showed his character's look as Blanka to the “Tribal Chief”, the veteran WWE wrestler looked in awe.

Jason Momoa hanging out with Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes on his Instagram Stories! pic.twitter.com/oTn4b0KV3I — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) December 12, 2025

“F*****g fierce dude,” Reigns stated.

Later in the video, he moved on to show his character to Cody Rhodes, with whom Momoa did not get the opportunity to share the set. Letting out a similar reaction to Reigns, Rhodes claimed, “Ferocity. Real feral. My gosh. You look great.”

Directed by Kitao Sakurai and produced by Legendary Pictures, Street Fighter is scheduled for a theatrical release on Oct. 16, 2026.

WWE stars Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes' Hollywood history

Both Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes have established themselves as two of the top stars in WWE. With multiple iconic storylines and title wins, the duo has also expanded their careers into Hollywood.

Over the years, both Reigns and Rhodes have been a part of several Hollywood films, including Hobbs & Shaw, The Pickup, Arrow, and more. In 2025, both Reigns and Rhodes starred in two iconic films. While Rhodes starred in The Naked Gun, Reigns was a part of Zootopia 2 with CM Punk.