The Golden State Warriors season came to a close on Tuesday night in the NBA play-in tournament. The Warriors were the 10 seed in the West and they had to hit the road to take on the Sacramento Kings. The Kings got the win easily, 118-94, and the Warriors are now done. The Golden State core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green might be done as well. If Green moves on, the Detroit Pistons are the most likely team to land him, according to Bet Online.
There is a lot of talk about Draymond Green and Klay Thompson not returning to the Warriors next season, and it would certainly be weird to see them on different teams. Who knows what will happen, but the Pistons have the best betting odds (besides the Warriors) to land Green at +500. The Miami Heat are +800 followed by the Dallas Mavericks and the Orlando Magic both at +1000.
Seeing Draymond Green playing with the Detroit Pistons would be interesting, but Green is from Michigan, so it would make sense for him to want to go back to his home state. He is from Saginaw, Michigan, and he played college basketball at Michigan State before going to the NBA.
The Pistons could use something. Anything.
The Pistons finished with the worst record in the NBA this season as they ended the year with a 14-68 record. It was a disaster, and they also set the record for the longest losing streak in a season when they lost 28 straight games. That losing streak also tied the record for the longest losing streak ever in the NBA, but the previous record was done over the course of two different seasons.
Draymond Green may be out of his prime, but having a big-name veteran could be something that the Pistons need. At this point, the organization might as well try anything to help find any sort of competitiveness whatsoever.
Who knows what will happen with Green next season, but it looks like Detroit is a potential landing spot for him if he does end up leaving the Warriors. That Golden State team might look a lot different next season.