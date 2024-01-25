It remains unclear whether or not the Pistons would trade away some of their veteran pieces.

With there only being two weeks away until the NBA trade deadline, it will be interesting to see what moves the Detroit Pistons have in store. As per the rumor mill, the Pistons are looking for trades that improve the roster, although it makes more sense for them to sell off some of their veteran pieces, such as Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks, and Monte Morris, given their current record of 5-39.

But the Pistons' decision-making won't be as straightforward. According to James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, the Pistons “are not actively shopping” Bogdanovic and Burks, while it is “not a given” that they will trade away Morris since the team wants him around for backcourt depth.

Nonetheless, it will all depend on what the Pistons can get in a trade for those veterans that will determine whether or not they decide to pull the trigger. Per Edwards, Detroit is looking for “a good first-round draft pick and a good player” in exchange for Bojan Bogdanovic, while “two really good second-round picks, at minimum” could encourage them to trade away Alec Burks.

If the Pistons don't find a team that meets their asking price in a trade, there appears to be no urgency for them to sell low. The team would just “wait until the summer” before they decide what to do with Bogdanovic if he doesn't net them an acceptable trade return, as they have a team option worth $19 million for the sharpshooting Croat for next season. Meanwhile, they reportedly have belief that they can re-sign Burks, an impending unrestricted free agent, should he remain with the team until season's end.

In the end, Edwards, one of the most plugged in Pistons beat reporters, feels like this “likely won’t be a splashy deadline for Detroit”. But contending teams could certainly use the services of a few of their veterans. With the clock ticking, perhaps teams become more desperate and pony up the necessary assets to entice the Pistons.

Still, one could argue that the Pistons, a team that's desperately trying to improve, want to give Cade Cunningham and the rest of their untouchable blue-chippers as much help as possible to fulfill that goal.