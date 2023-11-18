The Toronto Raptors reportedly have high interest in Chicago Bulls guard Zach Lavine in a hypothetical trade.

Recently, rumors have been swirling around the Chicago Bulls and whether or not they may be looking to part ways with some of their marquee players, including combo guard Zach Lavine. While Lavine has continued to play well thus far in 2023-24, the Bulls as a whole have severely underperformed, leading some to wonder whether or not blowing it up and igniting a rebuild may be in the franchise's best interest.

Several teams have been reported to have interest in Lavine, and now another interesting organization has been thrown into the rumor mill: the Toronto Raptors.

Recently, NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic broke down Toronto's interest in the talented scoring guard.

“I’m told the Raptors are also expected to have some level of interest in (Zach) LaVine,” said Charania, per The Rally. “Masai Ujiri is always aggressive in his approach, and it would be interesting, a team with Zach Lavine, if you were able to keep guys like Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby. The Raptors are a team to watch in this as well.”

The Raptors always seem to find themselves tied to big name players in trade rumors, dating most notably back to their acquisition of Kawhi Leonard during the 2018 offseason, which culminated in a championship the following year. While Zach Lavine would probably not be enough to vault this Toronto squad into real contention in the Eastern Conference, one thing the Raptors have never been known to do under Masai Ujiri is to throw in the towel and start rebuilding.