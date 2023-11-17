Rumors are swirling that Bulls guard Zach LaVine is looking at the Spurs and Kings as dark-horse trade destinations.

The NBA season is only in the beginning stages, but trade rumors are already running rampant around Zach LaVine. The Chicago Bulls are currently ranked 12th in the Eastern Conference and LaVine's future with the organization is unclear.

From the sounds of it, teams like he has a few teams on his radar, but the San Antonio Spurs and Sacramento Kings could be dark-horse options for Zach LaVine, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

“LaVine and his representation hold several preferred landing spots, such as the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, and Philadelphia 76ers, league sources told Yahoo Sports and each team has registered some level of interest in the Bulls guard. LaVine also has an eye on joining the San Antonio Spurs, sources said, in order to pair with rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama and reunite with head coach Gregg Popovich, who oversaw the 2020 Team USA outfit that LaVine helped win a gold medal in Tokyo.”

Furthermore, LaVine reportedly isn't ruling out the Kings either.

“There are several other contending situations LaVine would welcome joining, sources said, one being Sacramento. The Kings signed LaVine to an offer sheet during his restricted free agency in 2018, albeit before this present front office regime took the reins in Northern California.”

Nothing is final yet. However, considering trade rumors are swirling this early means the Bulls might actually be considering a Zach LaVine trade. It might be worth it considering Chicago is still rebuilding its roster and they could probably fetch several draft picks and/or prospects out of the deal.

Keep an eye on Zach LaVine and the Bulls, as the trade rumors will probably increase with each passing week.