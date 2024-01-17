Pascal Siakam could soon find himself wearing a Pacers jersey.

Pascal Siakam might finally be on the move. The Toronto Raptors are reportedly “far along” in discussions on a trade that would send the two-time All-Star to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Bruce Brown and three first-round picks, according to Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic.

“The Raptors and Pacers are actively engaged in trade talks centered around two-time All-Star forward Pascal Siakam that would send him to Indiana for a package that includes Bruce Brown Jr., other salaries and three first-round draft picks, league sources tell The Athletic.”

Toronto has reportedly engaged in talks with several interested suitors on a Siakam deal, but negotiations with the Pacers have recently “gained steam.” While the teams are “far along” in the process and Indiana is clearly motivated to acquire Siakam, no trade is imminent, per The Athletic.

A long-rumored trade candidate, Siakam's days with the Raptors appeared all but officially numbered a couple weeks ago when the team sent OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks in exchange for Immanuel Quickly and RJ Barrett, telegraphing an on-the-fly rebuild around budding sophomore star Scottie Barnes. The Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks are also expressing interest in Siakam, according to The Athletic, while the Golden State Warriors are another known suitor for the veteran forward.

A prospective return of Brown and three first-round picks from the Pacers would be a boon for Toronto considering Siakam's uncertain status beyond 2023-24. A free agent at season's end, Siakam has made clear he has no interest in signing an extension with the Raptors nor any other team, also refusing to give any assurance he'd re-sign with his incumbent squad come July. The prevailing assumption had been that Siakam's value on the trade market was lower than other players' of his caliber, teams wary of sacrificing multiple major assets for what could be a half-season rental.

If Toronto and Indiana ultimately come to an agreement, keep an eye on the protections of first-round picks heading north of the border. Much as the Pacers seem to desire Siakam, giving up high-value draft capital for an impending free agent would be a major risk for Indiana's front office as the team strives for long-term legitimacy behind franchise player Tyrese Haliburton.