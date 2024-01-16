Previous trade discussions between the Kings and the Raptors fell apart.

The Toronto Raptors and Sacramento Kings came close to agreeing on a trade that would send Pascal Siakam to Sactown. Unfortunately, the deal reportedly fell apart as both sides failed to agree on a package suitable for both sides.

But that doesn't mean the Kings are done pursuing Siakam from Toronto. Sacramento is reportedly still interested in acquiring the Raptors star. However, there is a catch. According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, the Kings' offer to the Raptors would depend on Siakam's commitment to re-sign with them in the offseason.

“My understanding is that the Kings would still trade for Siakam even without the assurance that he’d re-sign,” O'Connor wrote. “But his lack of commitment certainly changes the assets they’d be willing to give up alongside Harrison Barnes and Kevin Huerter. Odds are, the Kings would get outbid by a team that’s more optimistic that Siakam would stick around past this season.”

Reports on Tuesday morning claimed that Siakam reportedly does not intend to make a verbal commitment to any team other than the Raptors, should Toronto trade him ahead of the deadline. This certainly complicates his situation as one of the more highly sought after players in the trade market.

This is a testy situation for any team, especially the Kings, who view Siakam as a piece who could help them make a deeper playoff run this season.

Nonetheless, in case the Kings' pursuit for a Pascal Siakam trade fails, they have a Plan B to fall back to. As O'Connor detailed, Sacramento could instead go after Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant and Detroit Pistons sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic, who would still be solid upgrades and terrific complementary pieces to their star tandem of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.