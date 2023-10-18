James Harden remains a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, but not by choice. And while he made some interesting comments last week that shed light on his potential future in the City of Brotherly Love, things are again at a boiling point. Harden didn't attend Sixers practice on Tuesday even though he was expected to be present. Instead, the disgruntled star is in Houston.

According to ESPN insider Ramona Shelburne, the Sixers plan to give Harden the chance to explain himself before laying down any punishment. The guard never told the organization he wasn't going to show up.

Harden is reportedly still frustrated that trade talks between Philly and the Los Angeles Clippers have gained no traction, with both sides not getting anywhere close to striking a deal. It's been months of negotiations with minimal movement. The Sixers surely want to move on after Harden voiced his relationship with Daryl Morey is “irreparable” but for the Clippers, they're not exactly pressed to trade for the veteran, with a solid core intact already.

The 10-time All-Star will face some hefty fines if he misses any preseason or regular season games without the Sixers giving him permission. We're talking nearly $400,000. Plus, he'll owe a minimum of $2500 for missing a practice. Via Bobby Marks:

“James Harden could be subjected to a $389,082 fine for every preseason and regular season game he misses without the consent of the team. The fine would fall under “failure to render services”.There’s also a minimal fine (starting at $2500)for missing practice.”

Sixers fans undoubtedly want Harden gone. He's clearly not happy in Philadelphia. With no other team even talking to the franchise about a potential blockbuster though, he may be around longer than anyone expected.