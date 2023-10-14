James Harden is still playing nice with the Philadelphia 76ers. In his first public comments since skipping out on Media Day and joining the team late for training camp, though, the 10-time All-Star nevertheless seemed entirely uninterested in mending fences with general manager Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia organization by rescinding his trade request.

“To the fans, man, I just appreciate the support and love. This is definitely a difficult time, but for me it's just trusting the people that you've known over a decade,” Harden said on Friday, per Kyle Neubeck of PHLY Sports. “When I got traded here my whole thing was I wanted to retire a Sixer, you know what I mean? Like I wanted to be here and retire a Sixer, and the front office didn't have that in their future plans. It's literally out of my control. It's something I didn't want to happen, in the sense of being in this position. But I gotta make a decision for my family. I understand this is a business. It's just as simple as that. I come here today and work my butt off, and do the things necessary as a professional as I've been doing for 15 years.”

Harden issued a trade request on June 30th after eschewing free agency by opting in to the final year of his contract. Reports immediately surfaced that he only wanted to play for the LA Clippers, teaming up for his hometown squad with fellow Southern California natives Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. He only fractured his relationship with the Sixers further over ensuing weeks and months, calling Morey a “liar” on-record while insisting he'd never again play for a team that employs his longtime personal champion, who was also general manager during Harden's tenure with the Houston Rockets.

Talks between Philadelphia and LA were dormant for most of the summer, but have reportedly picked up steam as 2023-24 approaches. If one side budges from their current negotiating position, Harden could soon be a Clipper.

Sixers fans react to James Harden's new public comments

James Harden, Sixers

Despite that potential end in sight, though, Harden's remarks didn't engender any new goodwill among most Sixers fans and league followers, many calling the well-traveled veteran out for dishonesty about supposedly wanting to finish his career in the City of Brotherly Love.

RECOMMENDED
Mo Bamba, Sixers, Mo Bamba Sixers, Sixers preseason
Mo Bamba gets vocal amid early preseason struggles with Sixers

David Yapkowitz ·

Joel Embiid's net worth in 2023, Joel Embiid's net worth, Joel Embiid, Joel Embiid's 2023 net worth, Joel Embiid net worth
Joel Embiid’s net worth in 2023

Timothy Sevilleja ·

Philadelphia 76ers, James Harden, Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
How Sixers’ James Harden trade approach may lead to Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine

Brett Siegel ·

Harden hasn't played in either of the Sixers' two exhibition games. They next take the floor on Monday against the Brooklyn Nets, Harden's former team. While his official status for that contest is not yet known, it would surely further ruffle the feathers of most Philly fans if Harden suits up.