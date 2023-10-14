James Harden is still playing nice with the Philadelphia 76ers. In his first public comments since skipping out on Media Day and joining the team late for training camp, though, the 10-time All-Star nevertheless seemed entirely uninterested in mending fences with general manager Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia organization by rescinding his trade request.

“To the fans, man, I just appreciate the support and love. This is definitely a difficult time, but for me it's just trusting the people that you've known over a decade,” Harden said on Friday, per Kyle Neubeck of PHLY Sports. “When I got traded here my whole thing was I wanted to retire a Sixer, you know what I mean? Like I wanted to be here and retire a Sixer, and the front office didn't have that in their future plans. It's literally out of my control. It's something I didn't want to happen, in the sense of being in this position. But I gotta make a decision for my family. I understand this is a business. It's just as simple as that. I come here today and work my butt off, and do the things necessary as a professional as I've been doing for 15 years.”

James Harden: “When I got traded here, my whole thing is I wanted to retire a Sixer. I wanted to be here and retire a Sixer. And the front office didn’t have that in their future plans.” pic.twitter.com/YC7NPyoLvK — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) October 13, 2023

Harden issued a trade request on June 30th after eschewing free agency by opting in to the final year of his contract. Reports immediately surfaced that he only wanted to play for the LA Clippers, teaming up for his hometown squad with fellow Southern California natives Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. He only fractured his relationship with the Sixers further over ensuing weeks and months, calling Morey a “liar” on-record while insisting he'd never again play for a team that employs his longtime personal champion, who was also general manager during Harden's tenure with the Houston Rockets.

Talks between Philadelphia and LA were dormant for most of the summer, but have reportedly picked up steam as 2023-24 approaches. If one side budges from their current negotiating position, Harden could soon be a Clipper.

Sixers fans react to James Harden's new public comments

Despite that potential end in sight, though, Harden's remarks didn't engender any new goodwill among most Sixers fans and league followers, many calling the well-traveled veteran out for dishonesty about supposedly wanting to finish his career in the City of Brotherly Love.

Not when you demand a max contract for the rest of your tenure you wont 👍🏼 https://t.co/rElX1XgNER — Hoops Reference (@HoopsReference) October 13, 2023

So why you going to Houston and trying to get a max contract at CHRISTMAS time.

How y’all don’t see this man is just a straight up liar looking for one last bag is wild. https://t.co/ZcmlLX5o85 — Philly Sixers Insider (Outsider) (@InsiderPhilly) October 13, 2023

Nobody in the world believing this but f*** it let’s get crazy. https://t.co/VVTo1IXz5y — Niko (@nikotaughtyou) October 13, 2023

Oh sure, he wanted to retire a Sixer. Just like he wanted to retire as a Net, and retire as a Rocket… The Player Entitlement Era is over and I'm here for it. https://t.co/yZoGnxlIgu — Thomas Kyle-Milward (@ThomasKMilward) October 13, 2023

Idk about yall but I been tired of Harden… https://t.co/OEU9xdquqN — Hakeem Profit (@SkeeProfit) October 13, 2023

Harden hasn't played in either of the Sixers' two exhibition games. They next take the floor on Monday against the Brooklyn Nets, Harden's former team. While his official status for that contest is not yet known, it would surely further ruffle the feathers of most Philly fans if Harden suits up.