Patrick Beverley isn't done with the Timberwolves just yet

The Philadelphia 76ers bested the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, behind a monster 51-point performance from superstar Joel Embiid. After the game, Patrick Beverley, one of the most outspoken players in today's league, had a bit more trash-talk left in the tank for the Timberwolves:

“Number one team, belt to a**” Beverley posted on X.

To explain clearly, Beverley has been using the term “belt to a**” in his podcast as an alternative way of saying that one team lost to another. So in short, according to Beverley, the Timberwolves apparently received that belt lashing from Joel Embiid and the Sixers.

Embiid's big night

Embiid's 51 points were a result of 17 of 25 field goal attempts (68%). The reigning MVP also added 12 boards to his remarkable performance. Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey added 35 points and five assists in the win. Despite Embiid and Maxey being the only two players in double digits for Philadelphia, it was more than enough to come away with the victory. The game was close all throughout until the Sixers broke away in the fourth quarter.

With around eight minutes left in regulation, Philadelphia clung to a three-point advantage, 97-94. After an exchange of baskets from Maxey and Minnesota's Naz Reid, the Sixers run began with a Paul Reed putback followed by a layup from Maxey. Afterward, Embiid shot a technical free throw followed by a jumper to balloon the lead to 11. The Timberwolves continued to have trouble finding the bottom of the basket, and Maxey made them pay with another driving layup, plus a foul shot. With the lead now at 14 points, the Sixers cruised away and didn't look back.

As the Sixers sit in third place in the Eastern Conference, more hilarious Patrick Beverley moments may await in the near future with how the team is playing right now.