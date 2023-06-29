All indications point to James Harden re-signing with the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency. Even if he spurns a reunion with the Houston Rockets to chase championships in Philly, though, Harden's return won't necessarily quiet rumors of Joel Embiid's potential departure from the Sixers.

As free agency dawns Friday afternoon, teams across the league are “closely monitoring” Embiid, who thirsty prospective suitors believe could request a trade if Philadelphia once again falls short of championship glory in 2023-24.

“Looking ahead to the future and what is in store around the league following the offseason, teams are monitoring the Philadelphia 76ers and reigning league MVP Joel Embiid closely,” ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported on Thursday. “There are no indications pointing toward Embiid’s departure from Philadelphia, but there is talk among league circles that the Sixers are on the clock to find championship success.

“If things go south during Nick Nurse’s first season with the 76ers and James Harden’s potential return in free agency does not move the needle for this franchise, there is a strong belief that Embiid could eventually ask out of Philadelphia as soon as next offseason.”

It bears stressing that league decision-makers always plan ahead for the next available superstar. Teams are watching Embiid just like they're keeping an eye on Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers or even Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Eager front offices can't push Embiid into leaving the City of Brotherly Love through background chatter about his prospective discontent if the Sixers don't win the title next season.

Just like Mitchell's known affinity for a big market and Minnesota's debilitating win-now focus around Edwards, though, Philadelphia's inability to win big with Embiid up to this point and long-term instability certainly make his ultimate status less cemented than some other stars'. You won't hear similar leaks about Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder, for instance.

Now is not the time to discuss Embiid leaving the only team he's ever known. But should the Sixers flame out in the playoffs next spring after bringing back Harden, replacing Doc Rivers with Nick Nurse and tweaking their supporting cast once again, rest assured Embiid's standing in Philly will be the talk of the offseason—whether or not he has any plans of requesting a trade.