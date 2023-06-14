The Washington Wizards appear primed for a rebuild. As a result, that could mean a trade involving All-Star Bradley Beal, finally. After years of rumors, this could finally be the offseason he gets dealt. As such, teams such as the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers have emerged as potential landing spots.

However, the Sixers' dream of landing Beal got hit with some cold water, according to a couple of Philly reports. There are plenty of reasons why acquiring Beal would make sense, but there are also some obstacles, as John Clark of NBC Philadelphia points out:

“It’s my understanding the Sixers probably will not be a suitor for Bradley Beal. He has a big contract for a lot of money & with the new CBA with aprons that does not allow for much flexibility for roster building. And Sixers believe Tyrese Maxey can be an All Star caliber player.”

If that wasn't enough, the Beal-Sixers rumors got hit with another harsh reality, per Kyle Neubeck of The Philly Voice.

“However, sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity insisted that the Sixers will not be pursuing Beal and are not interested in him as a long-term building block. The concerns on Philadelphia’s end are all the obvious ones laid out above. Committing $200 million to a player over the next four years under a CBA that is punitive for expensive teams is not a route they’re looking to travel.”

At this rate, with the massive amount of money Bradley Beal is owed for the foreseeable future, the Sixers might not make much sense as a trade suitor.