Damian Lillard now wants out. The biggest story in the NBA right now is the long-time Portland Trail Blazers asking out after 11 long seasons with the team. With the Philadelphia 76ers dealing with a similar trade request in James Harden, fans are wondering if the team might try to make a play for the star. However, if the Sixers do decide to pursue Damian Lillard, the trade won't involve star Tyrese Maxey, according to both Jake Fischer and Michael Scotto.

“Have heard pretty consistently that the Sixers have no interest in putting Tyrese Maxey in any trade conversations, including a potential pursuit for Damian Lillard.”

However, Scotto notes that things might be different after a few weeks. After Harden's request and Daryl Morey's desire to add a new star if Harden does want out, they might change their mind and deal Maxey. It depends on how valuable the Sixers think Maxey is and if they think he can be an All-Star.

Tyrese Maxey made a jump in 2022 after his initial breakout a year prior. The Sixers point guard averaged 20 points per game last year on great efficiency (48% from the field, 43% from three) and dishing out 3.5 assists per game. According to Scotto, many executives believe that Maxey has All-Star potential. Whether Philly wants that potential or an actual All-Star, though, is the question that needs to answer.

Before that, though, the Sixers also want to take care of their other trade request. After sensing Philly's unwillingness to give him a big contract, James Harden decided to make a trade request of his own. If the Sixers do land Damian Lillard in a trade, will Harden rescind his trade request? That's a question worth pondering, at the very least.