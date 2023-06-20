The Philadelphia 76ers could make franchise history in the 2023 NBA Draft. Currently, there are no Sixers draft picks on the board, which would mean the franchise could fully sit out of the draft for the first time ever. However, the latest NBA rumors are that general manager Daryl Morey has a plan to get in on the action Thursday night.

On Tuesday, sources are telling the PhillyVoice that “the team is exploring multiple options to acquire a second-round pick. The most likely scenario is that the Sixers simply buy a second-round pick — a source said that Sixers ownership has given the green light to Daryl Morey to be aggressive in his attempts to get into the 2023 draft.”

Morey and the Sixers are targeting picks in the “mid-to-late 40s” with which the team hopes to “add a future rotation player on a team-friendly contract.”

The 2023 first-round Sixers draft pick was traded to the Brooklyn Nets as part of the James Harden-Ben Simmons trade in 2022 and has since been moved on to the Utah Jazz. The NBA forced the team to forfeit its second-round pick this season after free-agent tampering violations relating to P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr.

At points over the last three years, the Sixers also owned the rights to the Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons’ second-round selections in the 2023 NBA Draft. However, Philadelphia has moved both of those picks on in various deals, and they now both reside back with their original teams.

Last year, the Sixers only had one pick in the NBA Draft and took Colorado State’s David Roddy, who Morey promptly traded to the Memphis Grizzlies.